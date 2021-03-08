KITCHENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak related to a wedding as grown to 11 cases.

Officials declared an outbreak on March 6. On Monday, they reported five cases related to the outbreak. As of Tuesday, the region's COVID-19 dashboard showed it had grown to 11 cases.

In an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener on Monday, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Rabia Bana said an investigation showed transmission in the wedding setting.

"We are investigating, working with the place of worship, and contacting all high risk contacts," the statement from Dr. Bana said in part. "We will be following up with high risk contacts individually to provide further guidance."

The statement also said public health isn't naming the facility, because officials said the name is only necessary if public health is unable to identify high-risk contacts.

Dr. Bana said there's no need for enforcement action at this time.