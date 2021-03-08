KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 54 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with two deaths related to the disease.

To date, the region has reported 11,061 cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 10,436 are considered resolved.

The number of active cases rose by seven Monday, now sitting at 376. A total of 235 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 154 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 11 are confirmed as B.1.1.7, the variant first detected in the U.K. The remaining cases haven't screened positive for a specific variant.

There are 34 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including seven in the ICU.

There are still 24 outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported a spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday, attributing the increase to a "data catch-up process" in its case and contact management system.

There were 1,631 new cases added on Monday, the highest increase since Feb. 5.

There have been 309,927 lab-confirmed cases of the disease in Ontario to date, including 7,077 deaths. Ten of those deaths were reported on Monday.

The seven-day average for new cases rose slightly to 1,155, up from 1,098 a week ago.