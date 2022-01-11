COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 100 in Waterloo Region; 60 active outbreaks

WATERLOO -

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, more than 100 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

Public health reported 107 current hospitalizations on Tuesday, with 14 people receiving care in an area intensive care unit.

Tuesday’s 107 hospitalizations break the region’s previous record of 94 COVID-related hospital admissions that was set the day before.

Regional health officials confirmed 487 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In total, the Region of Waterloo has logged 32,149 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 25,167 resolved infections.

There are at least 6,435 active infections.

Officials confirmed one new death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The individual was a woman in her 50s.

According to the dashboard, a COVID-19 related death was logged at Golden Years LTC. The Cambridge facility has an outbreak with 35 cases including 12 staff and 23 non-staff, with two deaths.

The latest update shows 60 active outbreaks, comprised of 31 in retirement and long-term care homes, 23 in congregate settings and six in local hospitals.

Of the latest infections, five have been identified as the Delta variant and 31 as the Omicron variant.

The region’s variant of concern breakdown is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

4,096 are the Delta variant

246 are the Omicron variant

Health partners have administered 714,515 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. The region’s positivity seven-day average stands at 30.7 per cent, while the reproductive rate sits at 1.0.

A total of 1,154,118 vaccine doses have been given across Waterloo Region, including 216,800 third doses.

Among the eligible population aged five and older, 81.03 per cent is fully vaccinated and 86.85 per cent has gotten one dose.

The dashboard reports that 76.74 per cent of the region’s entire population is fully vaccinated, while 82.21 per cent has received one jab.

Ontario surpassed 3,000 hospitalizations on Tuesday with 3,220 people currently receiving care in hospital, including 477 in intensive care units. The province reports that 54 per cent of the 3,220 hospitalizations are people being treated primarily for COVID-19.

Ontario reported 7,951 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

The province has logged 896,248 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 747,289 resolved infections and 10,399 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto