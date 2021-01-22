KITCHENER -- Protesters have removed one of the barricades at the Highway 6 bypass.

As of Friday, the highway remains closed, but according to the Haudensaunee Land Defenders, the removal of the barricade is an act of good faith to show the government they want to build trust and reach a peaceful resolution.

In August, Ontario Provincial Police arrested several protesters who were found in violation of a court injunction that prevented them from going on the McKenzie Meadows development site, also known as 1492 Landback Lane.

Skyler Williams, a spokesperson for the Land Defenders, says that both provincial and federal governments refuse to meet with them to discuss the dispute.

"I really don't understand why the OPP are left to be the only representation from the federal and provincial governments," Williams said. "This is something that has been shown over and over and over again, across the country whenever Indigenous folks make a stand, that it is left to the police and enforcement of injunctions that are being used as a tool to oppress and criminalize our people for standing up for our rights."

Even though the barricade has been removed, OPP say the Highway 6 bypass will remain closed for repairs.

Barricades on Argyle Street in Caledonia are still in place.