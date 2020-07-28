KITCHENER -- A driver had to take evasive action in order to avoid a head-on crash on Monday evening.

Adam Kieffer-Just says he was driving along Highway 24 near Blue Lake Road in Brant County when he saw headlights up ahead—in his lane.

Video dated July 27 shows traffic heading north toward Cambridge. On this stretch of road, traffic moving that way has a broken yellow line to pass—the other side has a solid yellow line.

That didn't stop a driver from attempting to pass other vehicles, even as Kieffer-Just approached.

"The driver that nearly hit us was trying to pass other vehicles. He made no attempt at slowing down," he recalls over Facebook. "The driver behind me and I had to swerve to avoid colliding! Crazy."

As the oncoming car approaches, Kieffer-Just is forced to move onto the shoulder to avoid the driver.

Particularly troubling is that, just one week ago, there was a fatal crash about a block away.

On July 21, a motorcyclist travelling northbound on Highway 24 collided with an SUV that was heading westbound on German School Road.

The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old Brantford man, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Eric Fast was a father of three, who was going to work early so he could celebrate his 20th anniversary with his wife the next day.

"You couldn't have asked for a more perfect person than him," his wife Nicole told CTV on July 24.

She's now pushing to get a set of traffic lights installed at the intersection where her husband was killed.