Family and friends of Bradley Pogue have organized a candlelight vigil in his memory.

On Sunday night they’ll be gathering at Brierdale Plaza on Christopher Drive in Cambridge to light candles, followed by the release of Chinese lanterns.

That’s where the 24-year-old was shot to death on November 19.

Police have made two arrests in connection to the shooting.

Adam De-Gannes, 24, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, have both been charged with second-degree murder.

The teen is also facing weapons, robbery, and drug charges.

Pogue’s mother told CTV that De-Gannes was a friend of her son.

She also said that Pogue’s 4-year-old daughter is missing her dad.

“His baby girl keeps calling for her daddy. My heart is broken.”

Besides the vigil, friends and family are asking anyone who knew Pogue to drop off candles, pictures, flowers and cards at the plaza's makeshift memorial.

The family says a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.