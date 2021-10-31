Couple and two dogs escape house fire in Kitchener

Kitchener -

A couple and their two dogs evacuated their home on Morgan Avenue in Kitchener, after the property caught fire Sunday morning. An SUV parked in the driveway and a nearby home was also damaged in the blaze.

Five fire trucks responded to contain the fire. Officials say the interior of the home remains in good condition but parts of the attic were damaged and it will take a while before the owner can return.

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the exterior of the house that had breached into the interior of the house. The occupants of the house, the owners, had already been outside with their pets,” Stacey Hemstock, assistant platoon chief with the Kitchener Fire Dept. said. “We got it under control fairly quickly. There was a truck on scene very quickly as the station is just around the corner.”

Investigators say the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

A woman who identified herself as the homeowner, told CTV News the situation developed very quickly. She said she heard a noise outside and eventually noticed the fire.

No injuries were reported and the couple plans to stay with family for the time being.

Portions of Fairway Road North and Morgan Avenue were closed for several hours before reopening. There was significant traffic congestion in the area and police asked the public to avoid the vicinity.

Fire officials estimate approximately $275,000 in damages to the property and the SUV.