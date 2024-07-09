Concern grows for missing Ontario woman

The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.

Eugenia Da Silva, who also goes by the name Jenny, works at Brock and Visser Funeral Home in Woodstock, Ont.

The 44-year-old funeral director’s disappearance is unusual, according to friends and coworkers.

“She left the normal time, around 5:00 or 5:10 [p.m.],” explained Pam Gerber, the funeral home’s co-owner. “She never made it home to Brantford. The security cameras were checked and she did leave the parking lot at the funeral home.”

Jenny in an undated photo. (Submitted: Lisa Palmer)

Stephanie Van De Ven, her close friend of 40 years, said Jenny should have been headed home to her husband and two daughters.

“Somewhere about 15 minutes away from work, on Concession 4 near Burford, is where she was last heard from,” Van de Ven explained. “She had sent a text message to her daughter and police tracked her cellphone to this general area.”

The Brantford Police Service said she was last seen in Woodstock wearing business clothes, including a navy blazer and skirt, a white shirt and black wedge heels.

Jenny may be driving a black 2009 Audi A6.

Eugenia, also known as Jenny, and a black 2009 Audi A6. (Source: Brantford Police)

She’s described as approximately 5’1” with a thin build, long curly brown hair, brown eyes and tanned skin.

Those who know her best say her disappearance is completely out of character.

“She loves her family. She loves her job,” insisted Van de Ven. “She’s a wonderful human being and she would never do this.”

Jenny in an undated photo. (Submitted: Lisa Palmer)

Gerber said Jenny is like family to the rest of the funeral home staff, and she cares deeply about her work.

“She’s such a well respected funeral director. She cares so much about the families and doing a good job. She loves her daughters immensely. They’re everything to her.”

Brantford Police said they weren’t available for an interview and couldn’t share any updates on the case.

“The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Eugenia’s [Jenny’s] well-being and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating the missing person,” their press release read.

Anyone with information on Jenny’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brantford Police at 519-756-7050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers, or by phone to 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

“Bring Jenny Home”

Jenny’s friends have stepped up to help organize search efforts.

But, since she works in Woodstock and lives in Brantford, there’s a lot of area to cover.

On their Facebook page, Jenny’s friends are asking volunteers to join them in a search of 11 different areas on July 11: Brantford-Brant, Hamilton Mountain, Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, Hamilton Centre, St. Catharines, London North, Elgin, Middlesex, London, Cambridge, Haldimand-Norfolk, Oxford, Niagara Centre and Niagara Falls.

The group is urging volunteers to canvass their local parking lots, parking garages and public spaces for her black 2009 Audi A6.

They’re also asked to share Jenny’s story.

The hope is that someone, somewhere, will come forward with an important tip in the case.