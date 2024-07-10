Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Family, friends and police have confirmed Eugenia “Jenny” Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Da Silva was last seen Friday at 5 p.m. as she was leaving work in Woodstock, Ont.
Police said she was located Wednesday and is now with her family.
They added that foul play is not suspected and there are no concerns for public safety.
Da Silva’s sister and cousin also confirmed that she’s back home safe.
“We are incredibly grateful for all your support, prayers and efforts in helping us find Jenny,” wrote her sister on Facebook. “We are relieved and overjoyed to share that she has been found safe. During this time, our family kindly requests privacy as we come together and support one another.”
One of Da Silva’s friends, who was organizing a search through a Facebook group, said those efforts are now cancelled.
