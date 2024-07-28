KITCHENER
    • One person taken to hospital after shooting in Brantford: police

    BRANTFORD POLICE
    One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting in Brantford.

    Emergency services were called to the area of Colborne Street and Alfred Street at around 5 a.m. Sunday after they got a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.

    “Brantford police believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence and [there is] no concern for public safety at this time,” police said in a media release.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050.

