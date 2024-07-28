One person taken to hospital after shooting in Brantford: police

One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting in Brantford.

Emergency services were called to the area of Colborne Street and Alfred Street at around 5 a.m. Sunday after they got a call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.

“Brantford police believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence and [there is] no concern for public safety at this time,” police said in a media release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050.