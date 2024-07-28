'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a “barricaded person incident” in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
WRPS are currently in the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane and are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.
This is a developing story.
