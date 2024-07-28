KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood

    Officers in the area of Bent Willow Dr and Old Maple Lane for an investigation on July 28, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) Officers in the area of Bent Willow Dr and Old Maple Lane for an investigation on July 28, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a “barricaded person incident” in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

    WRPS are currently in the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane and are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.  

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News