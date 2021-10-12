Community provides feedback for Cambridge CTS site location

KITCHENER -

The debate continues in Cambridge about where the city should locate a Consumption and Treatment Services site, but some are still hoping the project is abandoned altogether.

Council heard feedback from the community Tuesday night regarding a report that has been presented.

Last year, Cambridge council voted to move ahead with a CTS planning study after years of debate and delay.

Staff were given strict criteria for the site, including that it had to be close enough to the area where most overdoses were taking place, but far away enough from the Galt core.

Two prospective sites at 15 Easton Street and 8 Oxford Street were identified.

Following a public survey, 70 per cent of respondents say neither site is appropriate, with a large number adding that they don’t want to see a site anywhere in Cambridge.

Comments like, “I do not wish to see my tax dollars spent on drugs” could be seen in the report.

The first delegate of Tuesday night was Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, who says from what he’s seen in his city, CTS sites save lives.

“This council has an opportunity to not be proud of just economic development, not to be proud of all the awards in arts and culture and heritage that Cambridge has, but tonight I implore you that we in Guelph have had this site for three years now, three years of saving lives, while Cambridge has had three years of not making a decision,” he said.

A total of 20 delegates were listed to speak.

Council is not set to vote on anything Tuesday night, but to listen to the report and hear what residents have to say.