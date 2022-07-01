Collision closes Sawmill Road in Bloomingdale

A section of Sawmill Road, in Bloomingdale, was shut down Friday afternoon due to a crash.

Waterloo regional police said a vehicle left the road and struck a hydro pole just before 1:15 p.m.

The vehicle could be seen lying upside down in the grass.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Hydro crews were also on scene to make repairs to the pole.

Police said Sawmill Road will remain closed between Snyders Flats Road and St. Charles Street West until that work is completed.