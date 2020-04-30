KITCHENER -- After periods of rain and cloudy skies, conditions are continuing to clear and sunshine is set to return.

Thursday overnight into early Friday there is about a 40% chance of scattered showers locally. Winds gusting from the north between 20-40km/h through the end of the work-week. A few clouds will likely stick around Friday morning, before clearing to a mix of sun & clouds by the afternoon.

The clear conditions continue starting the first weekend of May, and temperatures will be on the mild side and even above seasonal. A seasonal daytime high for Kitchener-Waterloo is about 16 degrees. We could hit the 20 degree mark over the weekend, with those close to the Windsor area likely climbing to the low 20’s.

There is a slight chance of a passing shower Saturday night. That risk is low and most will stay rain-free over the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures for the first full week of May fall back below seasonal but sunshine sticks around in the long range.

Here’s the seven day forecast.