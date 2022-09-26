City of Waterloo votes in favour of security allowance for councillors

The City of Waterloo is taking an extra step to keep city councillors safe by voting in favour of giving themselves a monthly allowance for home security.

On Monday afternoon, councillors voted unanimously in favour of the new security allowance measures.

The allowance is not mandatory. Councillors and the mayor will have to opt-in to receive the up to $100 per month to spend on home security.

The exact cost of the program is not yet known as it is not clear which council members will opt-in.

With seven councillors and one mayor, the monthly cost if everyone opted-in would be $800.

According to the city, if every member of council took the offer it would cost the city just under $10,000 a year, with a 12-month price tag of $9,600.

The idea was first brought up earlier in September.

“They are really one of the only groups of elected officials where their home address is often made available to the public, Julie Scott, Waterloo’s city clerk said at the time.

Scott said the number of instances where elected officials are harassed has increased not just locally, but also nationwide.

The city of Waterloo is the first in the region to offer this extended level of personal safety to elected officials.