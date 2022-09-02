Taxpayers may be on the hook to pay for home security for Waterloo councillors
The City of Waterloo is considering adding a new home security allowance for city councillors, and taxpayers may have to foot the bill.
“They are really one of the only groups of elected officials where their home address is often made available to the public,” said Julie Scott, Waterloo’s city clerk.
Scott said the number of instances where elected officials are harassed has increased not just locally, but also nationwide.
Mayor Dave Jaworsky recalled a stranger on a bicycle shouting profanities at him outside of city hall a few years ago.
“An older gentleman. And it was just filled with tirades,” Jaworsky said.
If approved at a council meeting in September, the allowance would be optional and would amount to $100/month maximum per councillor, to be reimbursed annually.
“It’s just something to make sure that people feel that they have the tools they need to get the job done safely,” Jaworsky said.
He said after two terms as mayor cyberbullying became somewhat expected but admitted times are changing.
“Things that people wouldn't say in person as a 'keyboard warrior'. People are beginning to say face to face,” he said.
City councillors, both past and present, said they are also noticing the change.
“It is easy to blame so much on COVID, however, it really did expose some emotional and strongly held beliefs in individuals, and that combined with all the pressure COVID brought to our families and other settings. I think it invoked a frustration that sometimes led to anger and finding places or people where they could vent,” said Jim Erb, a former city councillor.
“I think the public tenor of discourse is making it harder to be a public figure,” said Coun. Tenille Bonoguore, who said that is not the reason she is not running for a second term. She said most people are friendly and good-natured when they approach you but there are times when it can get heated.
“In my 16 years on council I have never felt unsafe or threatened in or around my home,” said Coun. Angela Vieth. “If Councillors feel they need a security system then it should be installed. I believe social media is the problem. I have had many nasty things said to me, and about me. That’s why I do not use Twitter.”
It is not yet clear how much it could cost taxpayers.
Some residents said it is a good investment if it helps the officials we voted for feel safe.
“They sign up to serve but they don’t sign up to be traumatized and harassed,” said one Waterloo resident.
