City of Waterloo cracking down on unsanctioned street parties

The City of Waterloo is hoping to crack down on large, unsanctioned street parties, like the ones seen in the University District on St. Patrick’s Day and Homecoming.

City council voted to update its bylaws with new definitions of “nuisance party” behaviour during a Monday meeting.

They include prohibiting not only public intoxication and fights, but also more specific problems, like interfering with trafficking and being on rooftops.

"The nuisance party provision could be applied at all times," said Nicole Papke, director of bylaw enforcement. "There would have to be some clear behaviours and conduct that would constitute that declaration."

The changes also add homecoming weekend to the times when nuisance noise rules will apply, instead of requiring council to declare it each year.