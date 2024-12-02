All Waterloo School Board school busses, taxis and special education routes cancelled
All school buses, taxis and special education routes for the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board have been cancelled on Monday due to current weather conditions.
Public schools, catholic schools and extended day childcare programs remain open.
St. Louis online, daytime and evening classes remain open at all locations.
U.S. Postal Service suspends accepting mail bound for Canada due to strike
The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended accepting mail headed to Canada due to the strike by Canada Post workers.
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.
Kremlin says Trump threat to BRICS nations over U.S. dollar will backfire
The Kremlin said on Monday that any U.S. attempt to compel countries to use the dollar would backfire after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they created their own currency.
U.S. Great Lakes region gets yet more snow after a weekend of snarled Thanksgiving travel
Parts of the Great Lakes region saw new snow Monday and faced the prospect of even more this week after U.S. travellers battled harsh weather to get home after Thanksgiving, forecasters said.
'Devastating': Missing Surrey, B.C. teen found dead, family says
The family of a missing 18-year-old, who was last seen in Surrey over a month ago, says there has been a tragic end to the search.
PM Trudeau 'surprised' provinces unanimous on accelerated defence spending: Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his fellow provincial leaders are united in pushing for Canada to meet its NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was 'surprised' to hear it.
Elton John says he has lost his eyesight and struggles to see his new stage musical
Elton John says he struggled to watch his new musical because he has lost his eyesight after contracting an infection.
Muskoka reacts to major snowfall, Highway 11 still closed
From road closures, power outages, weather declarations and nonstop shoveling, Muskoka residents were faced with nearly a metre of persistent snowfall this weekend.
opinion Are you overpaying for subscriptions? It's time for an audit
From streaming platforms and apps to gym memberships and meal kits, subscriptions are convenient, but it's easy to overlook how much you're spending. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers tips on how to audit your subscriptions to save money.
School bus cancellations and more snow on the way
A snowsquall warning is in effect for southern Ontario with bus cancellations and more snow on the way.
SIU investigating collision north of London that sent three to hospital
A collision occurred between two vehicles, and three people were transported to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.
Car ends up in water-filled ditch in Chatham-Kent
On Saturday afternoon at roughly 5:30 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police say that they responded to a single vehicle collision on Queens Line near Drake Road.
Former WWE star to appear in Leamington for NCG Wrestling's final show of 2024
The Noble Champions Group is set to present its final event of the year on Dec. 7 at the Leamington Portuguese Community Club.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Snow day for many students
It will be a snowy snow day for many students across central Ontario today.
New: snow squall warning for Barrie and area
First blast of winter continues across parts of central Ontario.
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Salvation Army workers at Ottawa shelter vote in favour of strike
The union representing staff at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Ottawa's ByWard Market have voted in favour of a strike.
Stittsville family recreates Christmas movie themed holiday light display for charity
A Christmas classic in Stittsville is back.
Canadian tech company helps children with disabilities walk for the first time
A Canadian tech company and an Ottawa pediatric care centre teamed up to offer kids with mobility challenges a once in a lifetime opportunity to take their very first steps.
Snow, rain on the way to Montreal this week
A dusting of snow greeted Montrealers early Monday morning, with more expected to hit the ground by the end of the week.
Unions decry arrival of Sante Quebec, APTS to demonstrate
The arrival of Sante Quebec, the new agency responsible for coordinating health care operations in the province, has sparked discontent among major unions.
Teen arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting Montreal police officer
A 17-year-old was arrested for dangerous driving and alleged armed assault against a Montreal police officer.
A tail as big as a kite … shooting star shines bright over Christmas tree lighting in Fall River, N.S.
A resident of Fall River, N.S., captured a Christmas miracle during a tree lighting on Saturday night.
Winnipeg man charged after drugs, shotgun seized
A 32-year-old man has been charged with several weapon and drug-related offences by Winnipeg police.
New mural unveiled in Winnipeg's West End
A new mural that captures the heart and soul of the city’s South Valour community was unveiled Sunday afternoon.
Woman arrested in Skywalk after wielding knife, threatening security: police
A Winnipeg woman is facing several charges after police said she threatened security at the Millenium Library downtown.
No parking signs erected along street, home to RV residents
There is a development in the predicament of several people who live in RVs along a northeast Calgary street.
Legacy Lights switches on for another season
A southeast Calgary neighbourhood is aglow with an amazing Christmas light display. Sunday was the first night for Legacy Lights.
Natural gas line severed by vehicle crash ignites fire at gas station east of Edmonton
The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into the back of the building and severed a natural gas line.
Edmonton mayor to pitch tax reduction plan for 'immediate relief'
Edmonton's mayor is pitching a plan to lower property taxes.
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
Agribition 2024 wraps up in Regina
The 53rd Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Nov. 29, after an event-filled day.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed her during an encounter in 2023. He recounted the incident in his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.
Sask. Indigenous storytelling lives on through award-winning radio play
For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples in North America have passed down stories and history through oral tradition. That age-old practice continues today with We Treaty People, a nine-part radio play series created by Burnt Thicket Theatre.
Rising sea levels threaten YVR with severe flooding, Senate report says
Rising sea levels could prove catastrophic for Vancouver International Airport, according to a new report from the Senate of Canada looking at the risks climate change poses to critical infrastructure across the country.
South Vancouver residents hand city red card over consultation for FIFA training site
A portion of a park in southeast Vancouver is slated to close for close to two years as one of two sites selected by the city for training facilities for visiting teams during the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Neighbours who sheared tops of B.C. man's bamboo plants ordered to pay $1K in damages
A B.C. man whose neighbours lopped the tops off of four of his bamboo plants has been awarded $1,000 in damages by the province’s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Woman 'waving a weapon' seriously injured during Vancouver Island arrest; IIO called in
B.C.’s police oversight agency has been called in to investigate after a woman on Vancouver Island suffered a serious injury while being arrested Friday.
