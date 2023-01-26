Waterloo region digging out after a messy winter storm

Residents in Waterloo region continue to dig out after Wednesday’s winter storm.

According to Environment Canada, around 18 centimetres fell in Kitchener, with close to 20 centimetres in northwestern areas of Waterloo and Wellington.

Flurries are expected to continue throughout the day on Thursday, with some regions in southern Ontario still experiencing a snowfall warning.

“There could be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas early this morning. Allow extra time to reach your destination,” said Environment Canada.

The snowfall caused hazardous road conditions on Wednesday.

Waterloo regional police reports there were 67 crashes from 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said six of those crashes caused injury.

Some residents who spoke to CTV News said they didn’t mind the winter wallop.

“We can’t complain. Getting our first big snowfall at the end of January, there’s only 8 more weeks left in winter, so it’s all good,” said area resident Shirley Fraser.

Another resident said snow can be fun as well.

“I have granddaughters that I’m going to watch this afternoon and I know they’re going to be out in it making snow angels and snowmen so you got to look at snow through the eyes of a kid, right? Then you can enjoy it,” said Linda Johnston.

Temperatures are set to drop over the coming days so the snow is expected to stick to the ground instead of just melt away.

With files from CTV Toronto