

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP say a child was struck while getting off a school bus near Drayton Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say they responded to a crash involving a young girl and a vehicle around 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 8, west of Sideroad 18.

The child was crossing the highway after exiting the school bus.

OPP say the 6-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a sedan.

Provincial police say are investigating and charges may be pending pending.

Police say they are working to determine whether the bus’s warning light system was operating properly.

The road was closed for several hours for the police investigation.