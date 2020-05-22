KITCHENER -- The charges against the Waterloo Regional Police Service officer accused of attempted murder in the shooting of Joshua Hannaford have been withdrawn.

Sgt. Richard Dorling had been charged by the Special Investigations Unit after he shot Hannaford in March of 2018.

Police had responded to an area in Cambridge for reports of a van with two rifles inside that had been stolen from Hamilton.

Dorling arrived and pursued Hannaford.

Court heard that Hannaford approached Dorling with a black-handled object in front of his pants. Dorling fired his gun six times before hitting Hannaford in the leg.

A black-handled knife was found near the scene.

In early March of this year, Hannaford was found guilty of stealing a work van that had two rifles inside.

During the decision, Justice Tony Skarika called Hannaford unreliable and not credible, and said that Dorling did nothing wrong.

At the time, CTV legal analyst Ari Goldkind told CTV Kitchener that the judge had sent a clear message to the SIU, but that the cases were still separate.

“While prosecutors may review this judge’s scathing decision about the accused and commending of the officer these are very much separate proceedings,” said Goldkind.

But in the ruling on May 22, the Crown referred to Justice Skarika's decision, saying it didn't want to abuse the legal system since the same information and evidence would have been presented in Dorling's case.

