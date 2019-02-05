

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer charged with attempted murder has been cleared to return to work.

According to the head of the local police union Sergeant Richard Dorling returned to his administrative duties last Monday.

The 21-year member of the force was arrested in November 2018 for his role in a shooting incident in March 2018.

On March 31, the Hamilton Police Service was investigating a break and enter at a Flamborough property.

A vehicle was stolen from the property, and was tracked to the area of Dickie Settlement Road in Cambridge at around 4:45 p.m.

When the incident was first reported, the owner of the stolen van alleged that the suspect broke into his home and took a couple of rifles.

The WRPS was notified, and officers were dispatched to the area.

One of the officers located the man, and after an interaction, discharged his firearm several times, an SIU report says.

The suspect was struck once and transported to hospital for treatment.

The special investigations unit charged Sgt. Dorling with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and discharging a firearm – reckless endangerment.

Following the charges, a WRPS press release stated that, under the Police Services Act of Ontario, Sgt. Dorling was placed on paid administrative suspension.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Association, Sgt. Dorling was working as a special events coordinator at the time.

The association says Sgt. Dorling was cleared to return to work last Monday.

Waterloo Regional Police have released a statement that reads:

“We can confirm that, based upon a review by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, a decision has been made to allow Sgt. Dorling to return to active duty in an administrative capacity, pending the completion of court proceedings. The Service is satisfied that, given the nature and scope of the role, this reinstatement poses no public safety concern.”

We have previously reached out to Sgt. Dorling but his lawyer, Bernard Cummins, says he is choosing not to speak at this time.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Sgt. Dorling’s next court date is March 12.