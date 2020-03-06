KITCHENER -- A judge has given a guilty verdict to a man who was shot by regional police and says that the sergeant who shot him did nothing wrong.

The judge ruled Friday morning that Joshua Hannaford stole and possessed guns as he was running away from police during a March 2018 incident.

His application of excessive use of police force was also dismissed by the judge. They said Sergeant Richard Dorling acted reasonably given reports of stolen firearms and was expected to get shot at.

In a 100-plus page decision provided to lawyers and the media, the judge called Hannaford unreliable and not credible.

Hannaford claimed on the stand that he didn’t know about the stolen guns in the stolen van he was driving.

The judge ruled that his evidence was replete with contradictions, inconsistencies, and concerns.

Hannaford will be sentenced on April 17.

Dorling was charged by the SIU for attempted murder in relation to the shooting. The preliminary hearing for his case is this summer.