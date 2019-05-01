Featured
Charges pending in Cambridge crash
A crash in Cambridge sent one person to hospital.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:01AM EDT
Charges are going to be laid following a crash in Cambridge.
Police were called to the scene on Can-Amera Parkway around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Two vehicles had collided, one leaving the road and ending up nestled between two trees.
One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say a man was arrested at the scene and that charges are pending.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash.