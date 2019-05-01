

CTV Kitchener





Charges are going to be laid following a crash in Cambridge.

Police were called to the scene on Can-Amera Parkway around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles had collided, one leaving the road and ending up nestled between two trees.

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene and that charges are pending.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.