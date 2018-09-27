

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they laid a total of 621 charges during “Project Safe Semester.”

The aim of the month-long campaign was to promote the safety and well-being of university and college students in the community.

Police conducted a “door knocker” event and increased their presence in the neighbourhoods surrounding the campuses of University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College.

Police say the total number of charges increased 146% from 2017.

They range from traffic violations to liquor offences.

Officers are now preparing for Homecoming celebrations on September 29th.

They will be conducting another “door knocker” event over the next few days, going door-to-door to talk to students about the dangers of alcohol and substance abuse.

“We will be encouraging students to enjoy Homecoming in a safe and respectful manner,” said Chief Bryan Larkin in a release.