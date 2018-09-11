

Waterloo Regional Police say they have laid 335 charges in the first two weeks of Project Safe Semester.

The month-long campaign features an increased police presence in the University and College areas of Waterloo Region, aiming to promote safety and well-being in university and college students.

The campaign began on Aug. 26, and through the first week, a total of 115 charges were laid representing a 69 per cent increase over the same time period last year according to police.

As of Sept. 8, a total of 355 charges were laid, including 219 charges during the second week of the campaign.

These included 128 Liquor Licence Act charges, 81 Highway Traffic Act charges, five By-Law charges, and three criminal charges, among others.

Police say these numbers represent a 162 per cent increase in charges laid over the same time period in 2017.

The campaign is carried out in collaboration with campus police, by-law and the Waterloo Fire Department.

“We will maintain an increased presence in the universities and college areas to discourage public disorder incidents and unlawful and unsafe behaviour,” said Chief of Police Bryan Larkin in a statement.