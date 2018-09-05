

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Regional Police Service was involved in Project Safe Semester, a month-long campaign promoting safety and well-being in university and college students.

It is carried out in collaboration with campus police, by-law and the Waterloo Fire Department.

“We will maintain an increased presence in the universities and college areas to discourage public disorder incidents and unlawful and unsafe behaviour,” said Chief of Police Bryan Larkin in a statement.

The campaign began on Aug. 26, and through the first week, a total of 115 charges were laid.

These included 79 Highway Traffic Act charges, 22 Liquor License Act charges, and one criminal charge, among others.

This represents a 69 per cent increase over the same time period last year, police said in a news release.