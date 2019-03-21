

CTV Kitchener





Citizens of a Brantford neighbourhood are indignant after an historical bronze plaque was taken from a monument in Bell Memorial Park.

A community member reported it missing to city officials. When they arrived, they found two bronze screws near where it had been.

“I don’t like to know that in my neighbourhood someone just took something so historical. I think it’s ignorant,” says Maude Ellen, who lives nearby.

The century-old plaque marks the invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell, an invention that led Brantford to be known as the Telephone City.

In February, a heritage plaque was taken from the Brant Historical Society. After causing a stir in the media, the plaque was returned to the museum. Officials are hoping for a similar outcome.

“We’re never going to be able to replace it as it was, so there’s really no monitary value that we can attach to the plaque,” explains Sara Munroe, the city’s arts and culture coordinator.

Munroe says that the plaque was fastened with four bronze screws into granite, meaning it must have been removed with specialized tools.

Those responsible could be facing charges of mischief to property, theft and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police.