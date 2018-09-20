

A Taste of Indigenous Canada took place at the Waterloo Region Museum on Wednesday evening.

The evening began with a traditional smudging ceremony before moving to song, dance and storytelling.

Dozens of people attended the evening, eating bannock and trying traditional medicine.

“Unless Canadians understand the rich and diverse indigenous culture that we have here in Canada, and the tragic history between non-indigenous and indigenous Canadians, we’re never really going to move to reconciliation,” said Ken Smid, the national director of True North Aid.

Elders from across Canada were in attendance to help educate people on important indigenous traditions.