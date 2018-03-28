

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters with Sebringville and Milverton fire departments were battling a barn fire in Perth County early Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say crews were called to Luckhart Transport Limited at 1:30 a.m. on Perth Road 135 in Sebringville.

Fire chief Bill Hunter says when the 25 firefighters arrived on scene the building was engulfed in flames.

According to police, a holding pen caught fire and some cattle, pigs, and turkeys died in the fire. The fire department estimates about a dozen animals were lost.

A damage estimate has also not yet been released but the property owner says the building is a complete loss.

Police say the fire is not considered suspicious.

Road 135 was closed between Line 34 and Line 36.