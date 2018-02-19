

CTV Kitchener





The Canadian Coast Guard has been called in to help alleviate flooding concerns at the mouth of the Grand River.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon will arrive Tuesday near Port Maitland, where the Grand flows into Lake Erie, to attempt to break up an ice jam.

If the ice jam were left unchecked, it could cause sudden and unpredictable flooding in the area.

Coast Guard officials say recreational users of the ice around Port Maitland should stay away on Tuesday and remove any fishing huts that may still be in place.

Ice conditions will remain unsafe in the area for several days.

The CCGS Griffon was previously brought to the Grand River to break up ice in 2011.