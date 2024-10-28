University of Waterloo adds new mathematics building to boost research and learning

The University of Waterloo has celebrated the first step toward a new mathematics building.

A special groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday morning as the university plans to begin work on the five-storey building.

Once construction is complete, the new 120,000 square foot location will include classrooms, research labs and a cutting edge eco-friendly server room.

“The University of Waterloo Computer Science and Math is the largest faculty in Canada, one of the largest in the world, studying computer science and statistics and math and I think one of the most prominent,” Mark Giesbrecht, dean of the faculty of mathematics, said. “These are technologies and fundamental science that will really change and shape the world going forward.”

The new building is set to open in December 2026.