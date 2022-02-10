Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades
The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.
The company said the blockades have impacted the supply chain and parts aren’t being transported across the border.
Thousands of auto workers across Ontario have been affected by the issues.
“There are about 100,000 people who work in the auto parts sector in Ontario, and about 35,000 that work in vehicle assembly,” said Flavio Volpe from the Automotive Parts Manufacturer Association. “The longer this goes on, and we are talking a matter of days and hours, not weeks, these people who have cloaked themselves in the trucker framework are going to cause 100,000 people or so to be on temporary layoff.”
Officials with Toyota said they’re monitoring the situation closely and working diligently to minimize any production impact. All three lines at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada have been impacted.
“We expect disruption between now and this weekend, so we continue to adjust our production plans,” a statement from Toyota said in part. “While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time.”
Workers can choose to stay home and not get paid, stay home and use vacation days, or come to work and do non-production work like training, painting or sweeping.
Ford shut down its Windsor engine plant on Wednesday and assembly plants in Oakville are working on reduced schedules. GM cancelled a shift at its factory near Lansing, Mich.
Traffic at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor has been affected for four straight days by groups protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bridge carries 25 per cent of all trade between Canada and the United States.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
New border blockade emerges; feds say more RCMP officers to be deployed
Blockades of two Canada-U.S. border crossings continue, severely hampering trade and halting production at some auto plants, while a core group of protesters carries on its efforts in downtown Ottawa.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' attracts support from U.S. and around the world
The eyes of the world are on Canada amid the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures -- and support for the movement continues to grow internationally, particularly in the U.S.
RCMP say main U.S. border crossing in Manitoba closed by convoy protest
A protest against COVID-19 restrictions blocked the main border crossing Thursday between Manitoba and the United States.
UPDATED | No spike in 'suspicious' transaction reporting amid trucker convoy protests: financial intelligence expert
The deputy director of intelligence at Canada's financial intelligence agency says he hasn't seen a spike in 'suspicious' transaction reporting amid concerns about the sources of funds pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy.'
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Ottawa homeless shelter receives $750,000 in donations after harassment from convoy protesters
Donations to an Ottawa homeless shelter have reached about three quarters of a million dollars after protesters from the ‘Freedom Convoy’ harassed staff and volunteers.
American donors to trucker convoy may be outnumbering Canadians: CTV News analysis
A fundraising effort for the trucker convoy occupying Ottawa streets and making demands of the Canadian government has hit more than US$8 million, with an analysis by CTV News showing that donations appear to be pouring in from south of the border.
London
-
London, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following alleged hit-and-run
Police have charged a London, Ont. resident with impaired driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run crash in the west end of the city Tuesday.
-
MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Pfizer or Moderna? Your choice at all MLHU vaccination clinics
Residents can now choose which vaccine they receive at all Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor mayor seeks court injunction to remove border demonstrators
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is seeking a court injunction to remove demonstrators from blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.
-
What’s happening with traffic on Day 4 of the Windsor border protest
Traffic at the Canada-U.S. border in Windsor, Ont., remains impacted by protesters for a fourth straight day as there are increasing calls to reopen the crossing.
-
Chairman of Detroit International Bridge Company calls for solution to blockade
The chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company issued a statement Thursday calling on the Canadian to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.
Barrie
-
OPP pursuit of 'erratic driver' ends with spike belt deployed on Hwy 400
A Barrie man faces more than a dozen charges in connection with a mid-morning "driving incident" on Wednesday that ended with police deploying a spike belt on Highway 400.
-
Midland, Ont., man invents unique hockey stick to make the game more inclusive
Donavon Quackenbush is changing the game of hockey to be more inclusive.
-
Simcoe County wildlife centre takes in dozens of foxes requiring medical attention
A wildlife centre in Simcoe County has recently been overrun with several foxes requiring medical care.
Northern Ontario
-
New program to help address mining labour shortage in northern Ontario
College Boreal is launching a new mining skills readiness program at its Sudbury and Timmins campuses to help women, youth and newcomers break into the industry.
-
Body of missing worker found near northern Ontario mine: OPP
A 48-year-old Timmins man has died as a result of a workplace accident near a northern Ontario mine, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Conservatives call for blockades to end, pushing feds to end COVID-19 mandates
The Conservatives have taken the cause of trucker convoy protesters to the floor of the House of Commons, advancing a push for the federal government to present a plan to lift all federal COVID-19 mandates, while calling for the blockades to come to an end.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 3:35
LIVE AT 3:35 | Ottawa police give update on ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation
Ottawa police will provide an update on the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in downtown Ottawa at 3:30 p.m.
-
Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest level this year
Ottawa's public health unit is reporting another six deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations from the virus dropped to their lowest level so far this year.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford considering speeding up reopening timeline, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to consider new regulations this week to speed up the economic reopening timeline amid pressure from local and provincial politicians.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario to allow high contact sports, more music extracurriculars in schools, sources say
High contact sports, choir and other extracurriculars are resuming in Ontario schools after a temporary pause on the activities when students returned to schools amid the Omicron wave.
-
Ontario allowing non-urgent, non-emergent surgeries to gradually resume
Hospitals in Ontario will be allowed to gradually resume non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures as the province continues to see a steady decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of killing mom, two children in Ajax, Ont. found guilty of second-degree murder
An Ontario man has been found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children east of Toronto, with the presiding judge calling the attacks "vicious and brutal."
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 16-year-old who had 'a bright future ahead of him' dies after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Montreal Canadiens need to 'have fun,' get re-inspired, says new coach Martin St. Louis
One day after firing Dominique Ducharme, the Montreal Canadiens held a press conference with new interim head coach Martin St. Louis. He said it's a 'dream' to take over the job and outlined his plans to let the team relax and re-find their instincts.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police chief says he won't allow 'gridlock' as city prepares for 'Freedom Convoy'
The City of Fredericton is preparing for a “Freedom convoy” protest that is scheduled to begin Friday afternoon. Fredericton Police Force Chief Roger Brown says he supports peaceful protests, but will not be allowing the convoy to “gridlock” New Brunswick’s capital, as it’s been advertised.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, slight increase in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
P.E.I. reports 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, 1 in ICU
Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, announced Thursday that there are 12 people in hospital with COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP say main U.S. border crossing in Manitoba closed by convoy protest
A protest against COVID-19 restrictions blocked the main border crossing Thursday between Manitoba and the United States.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg exploring possibility of court action to deal with trucker protest
The City of Winnipeg is exploring the possibility of court action to deal with the trucker protest in front of the Manitoba Legislature
-
Heavy snow in Manitoba prompts weather warnings, highway closures
Heavy snow is coming down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday leading to weather warnings and highway closures around the province.
Calgary
-
Homeless encampment in East Village dismantled over concerns of violence and drugs, 12 people arrested
Calgary police say 12 people have been arrested and dozens of charges have been laid after officers dismantled a homeless encampment in the East Village Thursday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Copping, Hinshaw to give update
Alberta's number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
Edmonton
-
RCMP officer shoots person outside Ponoka courthouse
Police gunfire outside of a courthouse in Ponoka, Alta., resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Oilers name Jay Woodcroft as new head coach after firing Dave Tippett
The Edmonton Oilers have named Jay Woodcroft as the team’s new head coach after firing Dave Tippett, as well as associate coach Jim Playfair, from their roles on Thursday.
-
'Show of force, not a use of force': Police, protesters remain at Milk River, Coutts blockades
Dozens of police and many more protesters remained Thursday morning at a blockaded intersection in southern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Newcomers to B.C. sue over Foreign Buyers' Tax after purchasing Kelowna home
A couple who recently moved to Canada went to court after realizing they'd have to pay the Foreign Buyers' Tax on the home they'd purchased in B.C.'s Southern Interior.
-
'You don't deserve to live like this': 4 things a recovered drug addict says policymakers are doing wrong
There are four mistakes in particular that continue to be made in B.C.'s battle against the opioid crisis, an addict-turned-advocate said after the announcement of a record-breaking death toll in 2021.
-
Not a 'random act,' police say of man's death in Langley
The death of a man in Langley, B.C., is not "a random act," the RCMP said hours after his body was found.