Cambridge Toyota plant shuts down production amid border blockades

CAMBRIDGE -

The Toyota facility in Cambridge won’t be able to produce vehicles for at least the rest of this week due to blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.

The company said the blockades have impacted the supply chain and parts aren’t being transported across the border.

Thousands of auto workers across Ontario have been affected by the issues.

“There are about 100,000 people who work in the auto parts sector in Ontario, and about 35,000 that work in vehicle assembly,” said Flavio Volpe from the Automotive Parts Manufacturer Association. “The longer this goes on, and we are talking a matter of days and hours, not weeks, these people who have cloaked themselves in the trucker framework are going to cause 100,000 people or so to be on temporary layoff.”

Officials with Toyota said they’re monitoring the situation closely and working diligently to minimize any production impact. All three lines at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada have been impacted.

“We expect disruption between now and this weekend, so we continue to adjust our production plans,” a statement from Toyota said in part. “While the situation is fluid and changes frequently, we do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time.”

Workers can choose to stay home and not get paid, stay home and use vacation days, or come to work and do non-production work like training, painting or sweeping.

Ford shut down its Windsor engine plant on Wednesday and assembly plants in Oakville are working on reduced schedules. GM cancelled a shift at its factory near Lansing, Mich.

Traffic at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor has been affected for four straight days by groups protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bridge carries 25 per cent of all trade between Canada and the United States.