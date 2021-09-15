Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash

KITCHENER -

St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.

On Wednesday, the bar pleaded guilty to selling liquor to an intoxicated person and permitting drunkenness.

The Crown is asking for a $50,000 fine and the defence has asked for a fine between $10,000 and $25,000.

Court heard victim impact statements on Wednesday. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

The bar, two of its owners and two staff members were charged in February 2020. The charges stemmed from a fatal crash in November 2019 that killed 67-year-old Kenneth Scott.

Justin Fach pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in December 2019. An agreed statement of facts said he had four 20 oz. beers in a little more than an hour at the restaurant on the night of the crash. He was sentenced to six years in prison.