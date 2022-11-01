Cambridge odour caused by 'non-toxic substance'

Following an environmental assessment by the Ministry of the Environment, the City of Cambridge said a weekend odour was created by a non-toxic substance.

“There was no threat to public safety,” the city said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The environmental assessment came after the city received reports of “a strong odour being detected in the west Cambridge area” on Saturday.

At the time, the city said: “It’s believed to be caused by a cleaning procedure at one of the area businesses. Staff are looking into the situation and more information will be shared as soon as it's available.”