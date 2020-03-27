KITCHENER -- A NAPA Auto Parts employee working at the Cambridge distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, the Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed the positive case on Tuesday.

A statement to CTV News from United Auto Parts Limited, the parent company of NAPA Canada, says the worker was put into self-isolation for 14 days, along with any other employees that came into close contact with the individual.

It is unclear how the disease was contracted or how long the employee was working in the facility before the case was confirmed.

Following the positive diagnosis, the company says that it closed the location for 48 hour to sanitize the facilities.

The distribution centre re-opened this morning and resumed normal operations.