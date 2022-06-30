Cambridge man seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck

A pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in Cambridge on Wednesday.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said it happened around 11:05 p.m. in the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive.

The pickup truck was travelling north on Hespeler Road when it struck a 56-year-old man crossing the road.

The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old Cambridge woman, was not injured.

Hespeler Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to call them.