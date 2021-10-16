Cambridge man identified as victim in Toronto shooting

Cambridge -

27-year-old Randy Nguyen from Cambridge has been identified as the shooting victim in a homicide investigation in Toronto.

In a news release, Toronto police said they responded to a call for a shooting at 3585 Keele Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Nguyen was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle located in a parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point, we’re just trying to find any witnesses in the area that may have seen what had happened.” Toronto police Det. Matt Emptage said.

Nguyen is the city’s 66th homicide victim of the year.

No further details were released at this time.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.