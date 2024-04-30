Some international students lack basic computer and academic skills, Conestoga College unions claim

Unions representing Conestoga College’s faculty and support staff are speaking out about the impact of the school’s rapid growth on those who work there.

They feel many of the international students aren’t ready for college and that's compromising the school’s academic integrity, putting an unnecessary strain on staff, and clouding their reputation.

MORE: Conestoga is a foreign student mecca. Is its climb to riches leading it off a cliff?

Breaking down the numbers

Conestoga College’s student population more than doubled, to 45,000, over a four-year period.

In terms of international students, the school had 37,000 study permits extended and approved in 2023. Not only was that the most across Canada, but it’s also represents more than a 30 per cent increase compared to 2022.

College concerns

Local union presidents, Leopold Koff and Vikki Poirier, estimate that that 85 to 90 per cent of the student population comes from outside Canada. They told CTV News that some of those students just aren’t ready for college-level learning.

“Basic skill sets like arithmetical skills [and] computer skills, even knowing how to turn on a computer, how to even operate within a network. They’re lacking those basic skills that we would take for granted,” said Koff, who represents faculty, librarians and counsellors with Local 237 OPSEU.

He added that some students want landed immigrant status and, as a result, they become desperate to pass their courses.

“The academic integrity issues are massive in terms of students trying to find easier ways to get through and to cheat, basically,” Koff explained.

He believes it’s harming the school’s reputation, which also impacts both current and former students.

“How good is their diploma on the wall… because they’re going to be compared to those who are graduating now.”

Conestoga College responds

The college responded with the following in a statement: “Conestoga’s admission requirements are similar to, or higher, than other colleges. The majority of our international students enrol in graduate certificate programs and more than 75 per cent of them come to Conestoga with existing credentials. English language assessments as well as foreign credential assessments are often required.”

The school also stated that 90 per cent of their graduates find employment within six months of completing their program, while the employment rates of international and domestic graduates are almost identical.

Faculty frustrations

Koff claims many of the college’s faculty members are stressed and want to leave – and it’s not just instructors.

Support staff also feel overwhelmed with their workload.

“We have members that are leaving, we have posts that get reposted because people either don’t want to come here or they have accepted something different or better,” explained Poirier, the president for Local 238 OPSEU.

Koff, meanwhile, is hopeful that the government-mandated cap on student admissions will give the school a chance to pause and re-evaluate its path forward.

What’s next?

Conestoga College has a significant financial surplus of $106 million for 2022-2023.

But, Koff argues, that shouldn’t be driving the school’s decisions.

“How did we get that money and where did it come from? And at what cost is what we’re trying to balance,” he said.

In a statement to CTV News, the college explained that there are regular monthly meetings where concerns can be raised by both the two unions and administration.

Koff said that while the unions have been politely listened to, not all their recommendations are being implemented.

He would like to see the college run more like a university with more groups, like faculty members, getting a seat at the decision-making table.