KITCHENER -- A 60-year-old Cambridge man is dead following a go-kart crash on private property in North Dumfries Township.

Regional police were called to the Roseville Road incident around 8 p.m. on Friday.

They say the man lost control, struck a tree, and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Cambridge Memorial hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is acted to contact Waterloo regional police.