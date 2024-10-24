KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged for assault with baseball bat

    A baseball bat lays on the ground in this undated stock image. (Geraldo Gáspere/Pexels.com) A baseball bat lays on the ground in this undated stock image. (Geraldo Gáspere/Pexels.com)
    A Guelph man is facing assault and mischief charges after another man said he was attacked with a baseball bat.

    Guelph Police were called to a downtown social service agency at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim told police another man tried to hit him with a baseball bat before breaking the victim’s laptop and leaving the building.

    Police located the man a short distance away.

    A 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested. He’s facing multiple charges of assault with a weapon, mischief and breaching probation, including a weapons prohibition.

