Guelph man charged for assault with baseball bat

A Guelph man is facing assault and mischief charges after another man said he was attacked with a baseball bat.

Guelph Police were called to a downtown social service agency at 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim told police another man tried to hit him with a baseball bat before breaking the victim’s laptop and leaving the building.

Police located the man a short distance away.

A 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested. He’s facing multiple charges of assault with a weapon, mischief and breaching probation, including a weapons prohibition.