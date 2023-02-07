Cambridge high school to reopen Wednesday after flooding

Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge will reopen on Wednesday after the school was forced to close for two days due to flooding.

On Tuesday, the Waterloo Region District School Board said the school would be reopening after facility services and contractors worked to address the problem.

The school board noted that “students will need to be mindful to follow signs and teacher instructions regarding areas still undergoing restoration.”

The board said transportation will also resume on Wednesday morning.

The flooding pushed back the first day of the new semester from Monday to Tuesday with students participating in virtual classrooms for the day.

Wednesday will be the first day of in-person learning for the new semester.