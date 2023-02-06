Jacob Hespeler Secondary School closed for Monday due to flooding

The first day of the second semester will be pushed back for students at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Sunday that the Cambridge high school would be closed Monday due to flooding.

Since Monday is the first day of the second semester, students will have met their new teachers or been invited into their new virtual classrooms.

Tuesday will mark the official first day of classes for the second semester.

The school board says the facilities and contractors are working on the situation and updates will be provided.