Cambridge CTS site discussed at online forum

The plan to open the first ever consumption treatment services site in Cambridge was back in focus Tuesday night.

Another online forum was held by the AIDS Committee of Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Area (ACCKWA), who are the community agency applying to run the site.

They shared details on the services planned for 150 Main Street and data on the impact of CTS sites in neighbouring communities like Kitchener and Guelph.

ACCKWA's application to the province to be the operator of the Cambridge site is still collecting input from an online resident survey for the next six weeks.

"We are going through the process right now of amassing all the data and writing up the report as a part or our application," said ACCKWA executive director Ruth Cameron. "We will be continuing to work in earnest on this."

There is no timeline for a decision or opening date.