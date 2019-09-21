

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Two new transportation services from Stratford and Perth County to other Southwestern Ontario cities are gearing up for a spring 2020 launch.

New bus routes are set to connect communities in Perth County together along with Kitchener-Waterloo and London.

The Perth County Service will link the rural areas of Atwood, Brunner, Gads Hill, Listowel, Millbank, Milverton, Mitchell, Monkton, Newton, Sebringville, St. Mary’s, and Stratford.

The Intercity Service will link Listowel with Kitchener Waterloo. Stratford and St. Mary’s will also be connected to Kitchener –Waterloo and London.

A survey for the upcoming services is currently open until Oct. 14. The description states it will be building the service around the needs of residents.

The City of Stratford and County of Perth were both awarded $1.45 million Community Transportation Grants from the province to go the services.