Featured
Buses to link Stratford with Kitchener, other communities
A bus rolls past Stratford City Hall on a gloomy day. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 6:00PM EDT
People will soon be able to take buses from Stratford to Kitchener.
The city has received a $1.45-million grant from the province to run the bus service over a five-year period.
In addition to Kitchener, planned destinations include London and St. Marys. There will also be a route connecting Kitchener and Listowel. Arrivals in Kitchener will be planned to coincide with GO train departure times to Toronto.
City officials say decisions on a bus carrier, exact routes and fares have yet to be made.