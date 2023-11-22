Brantford police offer $10,000 reward for tips in unsolved murder

Seven years after the homicide of 45-year-old Jeffery James Roberts, Brantford Police are renewing their appeal for tips and offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help.

Roberts was reported missing on Nov. 11, 2016, after police said he had not been seen or heard from in six days. At the time, police said he was last seen in downtown and then left the area of Darling Street and Clarence Street on a bicycle.

He was found dead on Nov. 21, after a passerby spotted his body in a field near the West Street/Highway 401 overpass.

His death was later ruled a homicide.

“What you did to our family. What you left us without. You took a part of me with him as you took his life,” his mother Evelyn Roberts said tearfully, in a video posted by Brantford Police on Youtube. “[It] takes a toll on your whole being when you don’t know.”

Police said they remain committed to finding out who is responsible for the murder and they’re offering the cash reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction.

“Police continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information that will be beneficial to the case and are hopeful that someone will come forward,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Detective Constable Jason Sinning with the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050, ext 2800 or robertshomicide@police.brantford.on.ca.

Additionally, information can also be provided anonymously to Brant - Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, or by submitting a web tip online.