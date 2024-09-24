Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder

A reward of up to $50,000 has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.

The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday morning by Chief Mark Crowell along with members of Joshua’s family. Tuesday also marks the three-year anniversary since his murder.

Joshua, a Conestoga College student, was found dead on a Kitchener trail in the Paulander Drive area on Sept. 24, 2021.

Waterloo Regional Police later determined that he had been stabbed multiple times.

Officials believe multiple people in the community have information that could help solve Joshua’s murder.

“The reward is being offered to anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest, and successful prosecution, of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Mr. Bennett,” police said in a media release.

No arrest has yet been made in Joshua’s case.

A photo of Joshua Bennett in a photo provided by his mother Felisha Bennett.

New video

Regional police have released a video of a person who was reportedly seen with Joshua the evening before his body was found. Investigators are hoping to find out who he is, and whether he has any knowledge or involvement in Joshua’s death.

“It’s a person who was observed in the area that we have yet to identify,” said Det.-Const. Stephen Rivers. “So we don’t know whether or not this person will be a witness, a person of interest, or a suspect.”

The video was captured in the area of 40 Paulander Dr. around 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021.

“We’re hopeful it will trigger someone’s memory or someone who is willing to provide new information to police,” said Chief Mark Crowell.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.

Joshua’s last hours

In a video posted to social media Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police laid out a timeline of Joshua’s last hours.



Rivers says on Sept. 23, 2021 around 6:30 p.m., Joshua arrived in the area of 60 Paulander Dr.



Between 6:30 and 7:25 p.m., Joshua was seen interacting with several people in the area of 60 and 40 Paulander Dr.



At 7:25 p.m., surveillance cameras captured the video of Joshua with the unidentified man in a long dark coat, walking away from the housing complex at 40 Paulander Dr.



Rivers says Joshua and two other males followed, going in the same direction as the unidentified male.



The video was the last time Joshua was seen on surveillance cameras.



Police say he was killed either on Sept. 23 or 24.



His body was discovered at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when police were called to Paulander Drive for a report of an injured male.

Joshua’s mother speaks out

Joshua’s mother, Felisha Bennett, says she hasn’t given up hope that one day she will get answers.



“I know somebody will come forward. I know they will. I know they will,” she told CTV News. “It’s three years but I know they will.”





She remembers her son as someone who loved life and never let anything bother him.



“He enjoyed life. He loved to dance. He loved clothes,” Bennett recalls.



“One of the things I really miss is when he used to come home from school on a Friday and we used to have these dance parties.”



She says Joshua’s death has left a void.



“I literally feel like I have a hole in my chest.”





Bennett says she will continue to seek justice for her son.

“I know maybe answers might not come forth today, but I know the answers will come forth and until I take my last breath, I’m going to keep on seeking and keep on coming here and asking people to do the right thing because you killed somebody and you had no right to take their life.”



She is sharing the following message for anyone with information that could help police:



“Do the right thing. If you say you’re Josh’s friend, do the right thing because you know Josh would speak for you.”