Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50,000 has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
The announcement was made during a press conference Tuesday morning by Chief Mark Crowell along with members of Joshua’s family. Tuesday also marks the three-year anniversary since his murder.
Joshua, a Conestoga College student, was found dead on a Kitchener trail in the Paulander Drive area on Sept. 24, 2021.
Waterloo Regional Police later determined that he had been stabbed multiple times.
Officials believe multiple people in the community have information that could help solve Joshua’s murder.
“The reward is being offered to anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest, and successful prosecution, of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Mr. Bennett,” police said in a media release.
No arrest has yet been made in Joshua’s case.
A photo of Joshua Bennett in a photo provided by his mother Felisha Bennett.
New video
Regional police have released a video of a person who was reportedly seen with Joshua the evening before his body was found. Investigators are hoping to find out who he is, and whether he has any knowledge or involvement in Joshua’s death.
“It’s a person who was observed in the area that we have yet to identify,” said Det.-Const. Stephen Rivers. “So we don’t know whether or not this person will be a witness, a person of interest, or a suspect.”
The video was captured in the area of 40 Paulander Dr. around 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2021.
“We’re hopeful it will trigger someone’s memory or someone who is willing to provide new information to police,” said Chief Mark Crowell.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191.
Joshua’s last hours
In a video posted to social media Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police laid out a timeline of Joshua’s last hours.
Rivers says on Sept. 23, 2021 around 6:30 p.m., Joshua arrived in the area of 60 Paulander Dr.
Between 6:30 and 7:25 p.m., Joshua was seen interacting with several people in the area of 60 and 40 Paulander Dr.
At 7:25 p.m., surveillance cameras captured the video of Joshua with the unidentified man in a long dark coat, walking away from the housing complex at 40 Paulander Dr.
Rivers says Joshua and two other males followed, going in the same direction as the unidentified male.
The video was the last time Joshua was seen on surveillance cameras.
Police say he was killed either on Sept. 23 or 24.
His body was discovered at 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when police were called to Paulander Drive for a report of an injured male.
Joshua’s mother speaks out
Joshua’s mother, Felisha Bennett, says she hasn’t given up hope that one day she will get answers.
“I know somebody will come forward. I know they will. I know they will,” she told CTV News. “It’s three years but I know they will.”
She remembers her son as someone who loved life and never let anything bother him.
“He enjoyed life. He loved to dance. He loved clothes,” Bennett recalls.
“One of the things I really miss is when he used to come home from school on a Friday and we used to have these dance parties.”
She says Joshua’s death has left a void.
“I literally feel like I have a hole in my chest.”
Bennett says she will continue to seek justice for her son.
“I know maybe answers might not come forth today, but I know the answers will come forth and until I take my last breath, I’m going to keep on seeking and keep on coming here and asking people to do the right thing because you killed somebody and you had no right to take their life.”
She is sharing the following message for anyone with information that could help police:
“Do the right thing. If you say you’re Josh’s friend, do the right thing because you know Josh would speak for you.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds have 'no intention' of pausing next carbon tax increase, Guilbeault says
The federal government has 'no intention' of pausing the next planned increase to the carbon price, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault confirms.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Boosting Canadian seniors’ benefits would cost a 'chunk of change,' says PBO
Canada’s budget watchdog says the federal government may not meet its fiscal anchors if it acquiesces to the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand seniors benefits in exchange for keeping the minority Liberals in power.
'I have nothing to do with this': B.C. man says he had no idea his name was linked to global fraud scheme
CTV News and the Investigative Journalism Foundation spoke with a Canadian who claims his identity was stolen and used to set up a series of companies peddling fraudulent investment schemes.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
Ontario woman seen in viral video of Porsche theft now facing more charges
An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.