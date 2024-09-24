Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor

Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.

And they weren’t the only ones.

Photographers and videographers who were hired by the same company told CTV News they also haven’t been paid.

According to the alleged victims, Golden Hour Studios Canada is based out of Guelph, Ont. but the couples and contractors are located all across Ontario, from Niagara Falls to Ottawa.

CTV News spoke to nearly a dozen people who said they were scammed by the same company.

Ritam Sen and his wife Saleena Parmar, who live in Richmond Hill, had their engagement photos done with a photographer who was contracted by Golden Hour Studios Canada in 2023.

The first red flag, Sen said, was when that photographer decided to back out of their wedding.

“They, as in Golden Hour Studios, found us a new photographer and the original videographer was still signed on to do so,” he added. “We had a lot of skepticism going into it.”

Sen said he was assured everything would be okay, so they went ahead with Golden Hour Studios for their June 2024 wedding.

Everything went off without a hitch, except when it came to delivering their wedding photos and videos.

They never got them, so now all they have are the ones taken by friends and family.

Ritam Sen and Saleena Parmar on their wedding day. (Provided)

Sen said Golden Hour Studios has not gotten back to him even though the couple spent close to $5,000 for their services.

“Haven't heard from them since. It's been 60 plus days. Actually, 30 minutes ago, our videographer emailed us saying he hasn't been paid for his last several weddings,” Sen said Tuesday during an interview with CTV News.

The couple knows it isn’t the photographer or videographer’s fault, but the company who hired them.

“They put a lot of people, both their contractors and their clients, through a lot of pain, agony, stress and anxiety,” said Sen’s wife, Saleena Parmar.

Better Business Bureau’s response

The Better Business Bureau said they’ve heard about Golden Hour Studios Canada and have received five complaints in the last year.

The organization, however, isn’t able to do anything at this time.

“Those complaints have been closed,” said CEO Angela Dennis. “And the reason behind it is because that we are just unable to contact the company. Our mail was returned and the phone number was not in service.”

Tips for couples

The Better Business Bureau suggests couples do thorough research before hiring a company for their wedding.

“We suggest not only asking for references, but also to reach out to those customers and ask very detailed questions: if they were satisfied with their services, how it went,” Dennis explained.

Paying by credit card is also suggested as you might be able to get your money back if something goes wrong.

More alleged victims

Jessica Bonham from Guelph, Ont. got married in early September 2024. She hired Golden Hour Studios to photograph her wedding, but hadn’t heard from them for a while. So she scrambled to hire another company for her big day instead.

“I want my deposit back,” Bonham said. “That would be nice. But no matter what, I just don't want anyone else to fall prey to them.”

Before her big day, she had a virtual meeting with Christian Graville, who claimed to be the owner of Golden Hour Studios.

Bonham thought he seemed like the real deal – at first.

“They were perfect. They were everything you would want in a service, which is part of why I felt confident to hire them. They seemed very professional. He was very charismatic,” Bonham recalled.

Jessica Bonham on her wedding day. (Provided)

CTV News called Granville’s cellphone, and the other numbers associated with the company, but did not hear back.

Their social media profile is still up but their website is no longer working.

Some couples told CTV News they were considering legal action against the company.

“How much debt are we going to put ourselves through?” asked Sen. “[We want] to get back at these people for taking money and ruining what is supposed to be the happiest days of our lives.”

One contractor posted online that Golden Hour Studios owes her over $5,000 for seven weddings she photographed for them.

Jasmine Luo, from Caledonia, Ont., claimed the company stopped paying her in September 2023.

“I really need the money to support myself returning to school this September. I feel so vulnerable and upset and don't know what to do,” she said.

What’s next?

The Richmond Hill couple said they might still get their wedding video.

Because their money was given to Golden Hour Studios, and not the videographer, they’ll have to pay for it again – if they can settle on a price.