Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies this year in Brantford-Brant, after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
The bat, found in Brantford, tested positive for the rabies virus and is now deceased.
The BCHU says the person suspected of being bit by the infected bat is not showing any rabies-related symptoms. The person is said to be receiving Rabies Post-Exposure Prophylaxis which includes wound washing, human rabies immune globulin, and a four-dose series of vaccines.
“Rabies, though rare, is a serious virus in humans,” said Dr. Rebecca Comley, Medical Officer of Health, in a media release. “If you have direct contact with any animal known to carry rabies, you should seek immediate medical attention. Although the risk of encountering a rabid animal in our community remains low, it's important to recognize that rabies is present in Brantford-Brant and throughout Ontario.”
First human case
Earlier this month, the Brant County Health Unit reported Ontario’s first domestic case of human rabies since 1967.
In that case, the health unit believed the person was exposed to the illness while travelling in the Gowganda area of the Timiskaming region in Ontario.
Avoiding rabies exposure
Rabies is a viral infection that causes brain and spinal cord inflammation, according to the BCHU. It is typically spread to humans through direct contact with saliva or mucous of an infected animal, such as through a bite or scratch. Animals that most commonly have rabies are bats, skunks, foxes, and raccoons in Canada.
The health unit shared tips to avoid rabies exposure:
- Avoid touching, approaching or feeding wild or unknown animals, even if they look healthy.
- Ensure pets and livestock are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.
- If you find a bat in your home, call Animal Services at 311. Don’t attempt to remove the bat yourself.
- Stay away from animals that are acting strangely, are injured or are sick.
Rabies illness in humans can be prevented by receiving a rabies vaccine. The BCHU says the vaccine is highly effective, but only if it is administered before symptoms begin. Rabies is only considered contagious after the associated symptoms have begun, according to the health unit.
Symptoms of rabies in animals can include biting, frothing at the mouth, attacking objects or other animals, excited or very lethargic behaviour.
If you or a family member are bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, health officials suggest you wash the bite with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Trudeau accuses Conservatives of 'casual homophobic comments' in question period
With a confidence vote looming, debate in the House of Commons devolved on Wednesday into a heated exchange of accusations, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggest Conservative MPs made 'casual homophobic comments.'
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over 'sadistic' abuses
Pope Francis took the unusual decision Wednesday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority and spirituality.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Amadeus? Amadeus!: Lost childhood manuscript of Mozart discovered in Germany
Careful listeners of Mozart may notice an unfamiliar melody attributed to his childhood works in their streaming feeds this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.